West Virginia DHHR announces supplemental propane payment to help with heating expenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a supplemental propane payment to assist eligible residents with heating expenses for the 2019-20 winter season.

According to a press release, the payments were made possible by a $250,000 donation resulting from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case, which was approved pursuant to the 2010 Order of Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The donation was facilitated by Class Attorney David Romano of Romano Law Office LC, Clarksburg, West Virginia and Edgar Gentle, III, Court Appointed Claims Administrator, Hoover, Alabama, according to the release.

“DHHR is pleased to provide special propane heating assistance to approximately 3,549 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “The payments resulting from this donation will help many households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”

Residents who receive propane for heating and who applied for and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $76 payment to assist with propane heating expenses, according to the DHHR.

All payments are expected to be issued by March 26, 2020.