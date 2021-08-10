West Virginia falls short in best-place-to-have-a-baby rankings

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Best and Worst States To Have a Baby are in for 2021, and West Virginia finds itself at the bottom end of the list.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more difficult for pregnant women and new moms, both physically and financially. Coronavirus causes an increased risk of severe illness or birth complications and increased stress, according to the CDC.

While it is safe for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, financial stressors cause additional issues for pandemic moms and families.

The average birth costs around $4,500 for mothers with insurance, according to Wallethub’s Monday report. And without insurance, hospital births cost on average around $10,000. However, the cost of birth and the quality of care for moms depend highly on location.

Source: WalletHub

The rankings are based on the cost of birth, quality of healthcare, baby-friendliness, and family-friendliness. Some additional factors include:

  • Cesarean delivery charges
  • Conventional delivery charges
  • Average infant care cost
  • Infant mortality rate
  • Midwives and OB-GYNs per capita
  • Pediatricians and family doctors per capita
  • Childcare centers per capita

West Virginia was listed on the ‘worst states to have a baby’ list at number 44.

Best States to Have a BabyWorst States to Have a Baby
1. Massachusetts42. North Carolina
2. Minnesota43. Georgia
3. District of Columbia44. West Virginia
4. New Hampshire45. Oklahoma
5. Vermont46. Nevada
6. North Dakota47. Arkansas
7. Connecticut48. Louisiana
8. Washington49. South Carolina
9. New York50. Alabama
10. Hawaii51. Mississippi

While the mountain state avoided the bottom five in the overall rankings, she secured her spot as 48th and 49th in the available Pediatricians and family doctors per capita and Childcare centers per capita, respectively. Even though West Virginia did come in the middle of the road for overall cost at number 23, that did not keep her from placing dead last in overall baby-friendliness.

To view the full report and state or the District rankings, or to read expert opinions, visit: 
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories