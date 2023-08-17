CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Philip Bowen, known for his lively West Virginia-themed musical performances has announced that he will be performing live in an upcoming episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

According to a post from Bowen on Twitter made on Thursday, Aug. 17, he will be performing during week three of the America’s Got Talent Live Semi-Finals, which will air on Sept. 5 on NBC.

Bowen, a born and bred West Virginian originally from Montgomery, originally debuted on the show back in May. Bowen earned four yeses from the judges on the show after a violin performance that impressed Simon Cowell and brought Bowen’s mother, who was in the audience, to tears.

Bowen’s West Virginia-themed debut album, Old Kanawha, will be debuting Thursday night at midnight.