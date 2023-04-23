CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia has the highest percentage of happily-married couples, according to a study by Mixbook.

The study shows that 90% of West Virginians are happily married. It beats Minnesota (88%) and Colorado (86%) for the top spot.

The states with the highest percentage of happily-married couples, according to the study, include:

West Virginia (90%) Minnesota (88%) Colorado (86%) Indiana (86%) Kentucky (84%) Nebraska (83%) Washington (83%) North Carolina (82%) Oklahoma (81%) Ohio (81%)

The study says the states with the highest percentage of married couples are Utah; Idaho; Wyoming; Nebraska; and Maine. The states with the lowest percentage of married couples are Louisiana; New York; Mississippi; New Mexico; and Rhode Island.

The study says they used results from a survey conducted by Mixbook and Census data to find the results.