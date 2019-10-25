West Virginia Health and Human Resources hosts substance use response plan forum

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment hosted a forum at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont.

Forums like these ones allow the public to give their feedback on the strategic plan holds and see how it’s going to impact people.

Speakers said the most important things people need to get out of it is prioritization, the plan has 18 goals and 65 strategies. Many said the West Virginia is a small resource state and cannot do everything all at once.

“One of the things in the plan for instance is to recreate part of Roosevelts, Frankin Roosevelt’s new deal, so why don’t we have people in recovery when they need jobs working to repair our state parks, cleaning up dilapidated buildings, building playgrounds for kids,” said Brian Gallagher, Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment.

The governor’s council has gone around the state and searched nationally to come up with best practices of things that work and have been proved to help those with substance abuse.