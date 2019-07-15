West Virginia incoming freshmen ranked 2nd for being the most college ready

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students starting college can be a difficult transition, but West Virginia incoming freshmen are 2nd in the nation for being college ready.

Brainly.com polled 1,000 U.S. students ages 17 to 20 who graduated high school at the previous calendar school year and plan to attend college in the fall.

According to the survey, the incoming freshmen who responded to the survey were a representative sample across the U.S. in terms of geography, demographics, income levels, etc.

Brainly’s survey also revealed the top 10 states where incoming college freshman say they felt the most and least prepared.

The top 10 states where incoming freshmen said they felt most prepared:

Arkansas – 100% West Virginia – 96% Wisconsin – 91% South Carolina – 89% Oklahoma – 83% Iowa – 80% Minnesota – 78% Alabama – 76% Missouri – 75% New York – 74%

The top 10 states where incoming college freshmen said they felt the least prepared:

Alaska 97%

Rhode Island 67%

Nebraska 60%

Louisiana 50%

Massachusetts 49%

North Carolina 47%

Indiana 43%

New Mexico 41%

New Jersey 40%

Illinois 39%

Interesting findings about incoming freshmen: