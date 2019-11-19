West Virginia is home to a new Halloween-themed children’s show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia will soon be home to the new horror, live-action, children’s television series, ‘Professor Creepy’s Scream Party’.

Prolific writer and animator, Dave Shelton, who has written for, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond, the National Lampoons’ film series, and animated for Warner Brothers’, Tweety Bird’ has taken residency here in West Virginia to start on his latest project.

The new series struck an agreement with Retro T.V. for a commitment of 23 episodes, but before the show begins filming, Shelton and his team are still trying to lock down investors.

“The investor will become an executive producer with title all over it, they will be getting a percentage of the returns on any merchandise, will own a piece of the merchandise, they will own a piece of the show. If there’s one investor they’ll own the entire amount of their share as opposed to dividing it, um same with the merchandising,” said creator, Dave Shelton.

Tuesday, November 19th, Shelton will hold an investors luncheon from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Bridgeport Conference Center followed by a public meet and greet.

For more information and ways to invest you can contact Dave Shelton at snuggybearkids@yahoo.com