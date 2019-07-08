West Virginia is #pet-obsessed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All Homes Connections released a report on which states tweet the most about their pets.
West Virginia was ranked 27th for residents tweeting about their pets. The report included 225,000 tweets about pets containing hashtags, such as #Dogs #Cats #Pets #DogsofInstagram #CatsofInstagram.
According to the report:
- iPhone users tweet more about their pets than Android users.
- Of the 17 hashtags we analyzed, #DogsOfInstagram was the most popular, followed by #CatsOfInstagram
- There are twice as many dog tweets as cat tweets
- Almost ¾ of pet tweets are posted Friday-Sunday (the weekend means every day is love your pet day).