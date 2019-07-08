Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia is #pet-obsessed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dog dogs puppy puppies_1511879175374_29487428_ver1.0_640_360_1520432488556.jpg-794306118.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All Homes Connections released a report on which states tweet the most about their pets.

West Virginia was ranked 27th for residents tweeting about their pets. The report included 225,000 tweets about pets containing hashtags, such as #Dogs #Cats #Pets #DogsofInstagram #CatsofInstagram.

According to the report:

  • iPhone users tweet more about their pets than Android users.
  • Of the 17 hashtags we analyzed, #DogsOfInstagram was the most popular, followed by #CatsOfInstagram
  • There are twice as many dog tweets as cat tweets
  • Almost ¾ of pet tweets are posted Friday-Sunday (the weekend means every day is love your pet day).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News