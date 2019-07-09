CLARKSBURG, W.Va – According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and USDA-NASS, West Virginia maple syrup production nearly doubled in 2019.

Production rose from 8,000 gallons of syrup in 2018 to 14,000 gallons during this year’s season, which ran from early-February through mid-March.

Other key findings in the report:

The average price per gallon of maple syrup came in at $44.60 for 2018, a 22 percent increase from the previous year.

Sixty percent of the 2019 harvest was sold bulk, 23 percent retail and 17 percent wholesale.

The number of tapped trees in West Virginia also expanded from 66,000 in 2018 to 80,000 in 2019.

There are twenty producers selling commercially which is an increase of five from the precious years.

The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association helps West Virginia farmers connect with each other.

Association members help each other with tips about tapping trees, where to get good equipment and other experiences.

The website provides an Event page for syrup-related events, such as West Virginia State Maple Days, festivals, conferences, etc.