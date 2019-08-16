Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – More than 500 West Virginia National Guard soldiers are deploying to the Middle East.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the soldiers are deploying along with members of the North Carolina National Guard as part of a mission to support partner nations. The West Virginia soldiers belong to the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment.

An event is being held Friday in Charleston in connection with the deployment.

Justice is to attend along with military officers and enlisted leaders from both states.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories