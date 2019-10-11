West Virginia native offers free programming classes as part of the ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Udacity, the online education company, is launching a free scholarship program that will offer 100,000 free skill-based learning courses to American workers. The program is a part of the Pledge to America’s Workers .

Udacity announced that it will give away free training classes for technology-based courses to 20,000 applicants annually from 2020 – 2024. The courses will strengthen the skills of workers seeking jobs in fields like information analytics, front-end web development and mobile app development.

Udacity has not announced any criteria for the applicants but said that the program is meant for low-income workers who want to boost their career in programming.

West Virginia native Gabe Dalporto, the newly appointed chief executive of Udacity, said these courses will help people in landing high-paying jobs by providing them an opportunity to learn in-demand expertise.

“Returning to my hometown in West Virginia, I see first-hand the hardship caused when entire industries disappear and automation displaces workers. Many repetitive, well-paying manufacturing and coal jobs that used to employ entire communities are now automated or off-shored, leaving smart, hard-working people with very few options to make a living wage. But with the right skills-based learning programs, career advancement can become accessible to absolutely everyone. I’m confident that Udacity’s tech and analytics scholarships will provide every recipient with the chance to learn new skills, launch or advance their career, and unlock their potential in careers that will remain in demand as technology continues to evolve,” said Dalporto.

Online applications for the Udemy’s Pledge to America’s Workers initiative will open in early 2020. You can pre-register by clicking on this link to know when applications open.