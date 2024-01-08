CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has been ranked as having the least healthy population by Forbes Advisor.

To rank the states, Forbes focused on 21 metrics in three different categories: disease risk factors and prevalence, substance abuse, lifestyle habits and health outlook. Of these categories, West Virginia ranked the highest out of all 50 states.

The findings of the study of WV include:

Highest percentage of adults who smoke (21%).

Highest percentage of obese adults (41%).

Second shortest life expectancy (73.9 years).

Third highest percentage of adults who did not exercise in the past month (30.2%).

West Virginia was also ranked second worst in the disease risk factors and prevalence category. The study found:

Highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol (41%).

Highest diabetes mortality rate (41.7 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Second highest kidney disease mortality rate (21.07 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Second highest cancer mortality rate (178.9 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Second highest percentage of adults with high blood pressure (43.4%).

Third highest percentage of adults with diagnosed diabetes (13.1%).

Third highest chronic lower respiratory disease mortality rate (60.07 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Fifth highest hypertension mortality rate (12.33 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

The study also notes that West Virginia has the highest amount of drug overdose deaths at 75.03 per 100,000 state residents, 50% higher than Delaware, the second-highest state.

Also among the top five least healthy states are Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

“Your health is your most valuable asset,” a statement released with the study said. Researchers urge those living in these high ranking states to make lifestyle changes and take preventive measures, such as eating healthy, receiving proper immunizations, and exercising regularly.

More information on healthy living can be found on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Health Check page.