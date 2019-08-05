West Virginia ranks 40th in health care study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WalletHub released a report on 2019’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.

West Virginia ranked 40th in the report, which is towards the bottom of the worst states for health care.

According to the report, West Virginia also has the highest heart disease rate in the United States.









The cost and service quality of health care can vary widely from state to state.

Today, the average American spends more than $10,000 per year on personal health care, according to the most recent estimates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. lags behind several other wealthy nations on several measures, such as health coverage, life expectancy and disease burden, which measures longevity and quality of life.

In order to determine the best and worst states for health care, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Cost, 2) Access and 3) Outcomes.