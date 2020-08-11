West Virginia ranks high for racial equality in civic engagement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A recent study by WalletHub has ranked West Virginia 13 out of 48 states and D.C. for racial equality in civil engagement. The ranking system came from the differences between white and black Americans in different areas like single-parent households, volunteer rate, voter turnout rate, share of veterans and adult population on parole.

Kristi Wood-Turner, the Director of the Center for Service and Learning at WVU, attributed this high ranking to high participation in national service organizations like Americorps.

“West Virginia is ranked number two in producing the most AmeriCorps members, this is an important variable in the awareness and promotion of national volunteer service statewide,” Wood-Turner said. “Our state works hard to develop programming to target our youth, although more needs to be done.”

West Virginia received a score of 75.93 out of 100 to earn its 13th place spot, but Wood-Turner said to not let high rankings distract from the work that needs to be done in the state in the 2020 election and beyond.

“We must educate our youth on the critical need for civic understanding and responsibility. We must intentionally educate our black youth on the power of their voice,” said Wood-Turner.

Here are the top 15 states out of 48 and D.C. for racial equality in civic engagement:

New Mexico Wyoming Kentucky Nevada Colorado Oklahoma Utah Texas Maryland Georgia Virginia North Carolina West Virginia Montana Maine

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Justice Statistics and Corporation for National and Community Service.

The full study can be viewed by clicking here.