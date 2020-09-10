West Virginia receives $20 million BUILD grant for I-79 bridges in Monongalia, Marion & Harrison counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao called Senator Capito this morning to personally deliver the news of an extremely competitive infrastructure grant awarded to north central West Virginia.

After hearing the news, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced a $20 million infrastructure grant was awarded for the bridges along I-79 in a press release on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) discretionary grants program will support an infrastructure repair project consisting of 19 bridges rated in poor condition along Interstate 79 in Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties.

“BUILD grants are extremely competitive, which makes today’s announcement very exciting. I’m proud my chairmanship and my personal relationship with Secretary Chao continue to deliver results in the form of federal investments in critical West Virginia infrastructure projects. Our state’s topography means West Virginia is full of bridges, many of which are due for updates. This bridge project is a major undertaking and a priority of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, and this funding will go a long way in helping complete the project in a timely manner. Of course, these bridges in North Central West Virginia aren’t the only ones that need attention. That’s why I worked to ensure there was a specific set aside for bridges in the federal highway bill. As we look too renew and repair America’s infrastructure, we must ensure bridges aren’t overlooked.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee

This $20 million investment was also applauded by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Thursday. Back in May 2020, Senator Manchin urged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to support these investments.

“Many of West Virginia’s bridges are in critical condition and in desperate need of repair. These bridges are more than 40 years old and this investment on the part of DOT will create safer roadways for generations of West Virginians. I am pleased by DOT’s investment in fixing our bridges and will continue to fight for funding that addresses long term issues which affect West Virginians every day.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Listed below are the projects the funding will be used towards: