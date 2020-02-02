West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind alumni enjoy pre-Super Bowl party

ANMOORE, W.Va. – Alumni from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind hosted a pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday.

The party was also a celebration of the school’s 150th anniversary. Alumni of varying ages and graduating classes mingled with each other while wearing jerseys of their favorite NFL teams.

The event even had active games of cornhole going on. There was also a food spread for attendees to enjoy.

The event was hosted at the Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department. The school is based in Romney, WV.