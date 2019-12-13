West Virginia science bowl was held at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held the regional round of the annual high school science bowl on Friday.

Students in grades 9 through 12 were invited to participate from Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) from 7 and 8. Eight teams from four different high schools came out on Friday to compete. At the end of the day, the top two teams were both from Morgantown High School.

This preliminary contest was to qualify for the 2019 West Virginia State science bowl that will be held in Morgantown this year. Teams with enough points to qualify will move on to the next round.