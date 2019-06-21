West Virginia State Police respond to arson incident in Webster County; man charged with attempted murder

CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va. – A Webster county man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police said he set fire to multiple structures and got into an altercation with another man.

West Virginia State Police and the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a structure fire in Camden-on-Gauley to find Jayson White, 36, of Camden-on-Gauley, lying on the ground, according to a criminal complaint.

According to a statement troopers received from a neighbor, Daniel Hopkins, White intentionally set fire to a home on Seaman Hill Road, an outbuilding and a 2000 Chevy pickup truck, while yelling, “burn motherf***er, burn.”

Hopkins continued to tell troopers that White had gone next door to the residence of Hopkins’ father and attempted to set fire to a blanket with a torch lighter as Hopkins’ father was sitting on it, according to the complaint. White yelled “burn” several times as he attempted to light the blanket, and a physical altercation occurred between him and Hopkins’ father, according to the complaint.

As a result of the fight, both White and Hopkins’ father ended up outside the home, and Hopkins’ father began to yell for help, according to the complaint. Hearing his father, Hopkins, who lives across the road, left his home to help, troopers said.

As he arrived on the front porch of his father’s home, Hopkins saw White on top of his father saying “die” over and over again as he continually struck him, according to the complaint. Hopkins was able to stop White from continuing to assault his father by hitting him several times, eventually hitting White with a wood-splitting maul, whereupon White rolled down the steps to rest in the position he was in when troopers arrived on scene, according to the complaint.

Hopkins’ father was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries from the assault.

White is in Western Regional Jail on charges of burglary, malicious assault, arson and attempted murder. His bail has been set at $250,000.