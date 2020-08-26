West Virginia Symphony Orchestra cancels Fall, Winter programs

(MAY 23 PHOTO COURTESY CLAY CENTER FOR THE ARTS & SCIENCES OF WEST VIRGINIA FACEBOOK PAGE)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is canceling their concerts scheduled for October through January due to the ongoing pandemic.

The WVSO cancellation also includes the annual performance of The Nutcracker with the Charleston Ballet.

“The WV Symphony Orchestra has been incredibly fortunate to receive steadfast support from patrons and donors, as well as corporate, foundation and community partners for 81 years. Nevertheless, we anticipate these cancellations will have a tremendous impact on the finances of the orchestra, so we appreciate the ongoing support of our community.” Joe Tackett, President of West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Despite the concert cancellations, WVSO will still work with Kanawha County Schools and make arrangements for students for in-person and e-learning for students.

The next WVSO concert is scheduled for February 6, 2021.