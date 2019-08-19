Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia town gets access to clean water after 17 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water_1518184607928.jpg

O’TOOLE, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia town that has struggled with foul-smelling, discolored water finally has access to clean water, more than 17 years after a boil water advisory was issued and never lifted.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the McDowell County Public Service District completed its takeover of the O’Toole water system last week. Water previously was piped into O’Toole homes by its water association, which was created by a coal company when the area was a coal camp.

The takeover began last year and its completion means residents no longer have to ration clean water or gather it from mountain springs. Sixty-four-year-old Carol Thompson has lived in O’Toole her whole life. She says using tap water feels unnatural as it’s something she’s never done before, but she’s happy it’s an option now.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories