MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is West Virginia’s most Instagrammed college campus.
It’s no surprise that WVU received this recognition because of the iconic buildings on campus.
Whether it’s game day, Welcome Week or just strolling through campus, there’s always an opportunity for taking pictures.
WVU’s social media team works hard to tell the story of the university by showing off the campus from different perspectives.
“We want to show the world what it means to be a Mountaineer, show off how great this campus is and all the great things we do through programs we have to offer.”Morgan Goff