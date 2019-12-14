West Virginia University Planetarium holds its annual holiday light show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eberly College of Arts and Sciences held its annual ‘Season of Light’ show Friday evening at the WVU Planetarium.

The Season of Light show began by showing viewers what the constellations looked like at the north pole and in Morgantown.

After, an educational video was played and explained how the constellations influenced cultures and their traditions over the years.

“To bring astronomy down to a level that people can really connect with, that’s a really fun part of being a part of the planetarium is communicating this passion for science that I have with all kinds of people and showing them these really exciting things that I get really excited about,” said Haley Wahl, Planetarium Assistant Coordinator.

Starting in January 2020, anyone who plans to attend a show at the Planetarium will need to make reservations online prior to the event.