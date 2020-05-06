$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Berkeley County

West Virginia

by: Fareeha Rehman

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Someone in Berkeley County, West Virginia just got very lucky.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold at the Spring Mills BP in Falling Waters. The West Virginia Lottery is encouraging the winner to sign their ticket and get in touch to claim their winnings.

According to the lottery, the winning numbers were 7-13-17-21-45 and the Mega Ball was 14.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize — so this lucky local has 180 days from May 5 to become $1 million richer.

