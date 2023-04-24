CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than a dozen dogs were reportedly abandoned in the Monongahela National Forest near Dolly Sods in early April, according to multiple sources.

HART For Animals, a non-profit animal rescue and adoption center in Garrett County, Maryland, told 12 News they received a call from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) on April 8 asking for help rescuing 13 dogs that had been abandoned near Dolly Sods.

Executive Director of HART For Animals Paula Yudelevit and HART Program Manager Caroline Robison both said eight of the supposed 13 dogs have been successfully rescued and are staying at the HART shelter. They are now up-to-date on vaccines and are being scheduled to be spayed or neutered; they are not up for adoption yet due to their lack of socialization.

Denver Riggleman, a Grant County man who assisted with the rescue operation, said one dog was last seen near Petersburg and believes two others are currently being housed by community members.

Yudelevit and Robison said they believe another dog is under the care of a local animal shelter.

Riggleman, Yudelevit and Robison each said they believed another dog was taken in by a WVDNR staff member.

The status of an official investigation, if any, has not yet been confirmed by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.