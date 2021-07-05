10 finalist announced for 2022 WV Teacher of the Year award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced the ten finalists for the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award. Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Three of the finalist are teachers in north central West Virginia.

This year’s finalists represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state and include:

Kelly Bryant – Logan Elementary School, Logan County

Brian Casto – Milton Middle School, Cabell County

Samantha Coble – Keyser Primary School, Mineral County

Claire Jones – Aurora School and Rowlesburg School, Preston County

Christine Lambert – Brandywine Elementary School, Pendleton County

Craig Mason – Magnolia High School, Wetzel County

Kennedy Moore – Midland Trail High School, Fayette County

Beth Nunley – Eastbrook Elementary School, Putnam County

Lindsey Stell – Elkins Middle School, Randolph County

Kimberly Tenney – Webster County High School, Webster County

“These ten educators have a passion to teach the next generation of leaders, even under extreme circumstances, and have shown incredible resolve, ingenuity and heart,” said W. Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools. “I am so proud of each and every one of them, and we are honored to have them serving our students in West Virginia.”

West Virginia’s 2022 State Teacher of the Year will be announced on September 7, 2021, at a ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston. The winner will represent West Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program.

For more information on each Teacher of the Year candidates, click here.