10 finalists announced for WV School Service Personnel of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2021-22 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school system who work beyond expectations to serve students and families in their communities.

The finalists for this year include bus operators, cafeteria managers, secretaries and custodians from across the Mountain State. These finalists are:

Deidra Burdette – Custodian with Greenmont Elementary School, Wood County

– Custodian with Greenmont Elementary School, Wood County Julia “Julie” Clayton – Cafertia Manager with Glen Dale Elementary School, Marshall County

– Cafertia Manager with Glen Dale Elementary School, Marshall County Shelby Lucas – Secretary with Explorer Academy, Cabell County

– Secretary with Explorer Academy, Cabell County Donald McNeel – Bus Operator with Hillsboro Elementary School, Pocahontas County

– Bus Operator with Hillsboro Elementary School, Pocahontas County Jody Miller – Secretary with Ohio County Schools

– Secretary with Ohio County Schools Katherine “Kathy” Miller – Caferteria Manager with Wayne High School, Wayne County

– Caferteria Manager with Wayne High School, Wayne County Holly Palmer – Cook / Cafeteria Manager with Paw Paw Schools, Morgan County

– Cook / Cafeteria Manager with Paw Paw Schools, Morgan County Heather Pindell – Transportation Supervisor with Jefferson County Schools

– Transportation Supervisor with Jefferson County Schools Allen Spangler – Bus Operator with Monroe County Schools

– Bus Operator with Monroe County Schools Angela Trammell – Secretary with Ritchie County High School, Ritchie County

The West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on September 7, 2021, along with the West Virginia Teacher of the Year. The ceremony will take place at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

“These individuals truly represent what it means to be a caring adult in the lives of our students,” said W. Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent. “They exhibit compassion and dedication to ensure our children have safe, positive and comprehensive educational experiences. As we continue through the pandemic, our school service personnel members are an important part of the network of supports our children need.”

For more information about the School Service Personnel of the Year, click here.