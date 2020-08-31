10 individuals in W.Va. inducted into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF) Foundation will recognize 10 individuals, seven of which are from North Central West Virginia, for their outstanding contributions to the agricultural, forestry, and family life of West Virginia.

Since 1974, the WVAFHF honors West Virginians who have made outstanding contributions to the establishment, development, advancement, and improvement of agricultural and forest industries in West Virginia and around the world.

Being inducted into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame celebrates the life’s work of those hard-working individuals who have helped to shape the past and grow the future of agriculture, forestry and family life.” Jennifer Ours Williams, president of the organization.

The 10 individuals nominated for the WVAFHF include:

Andrew Delmar Hopkins (Jackson County)

Donald L. Michael (Wood County)

Dr. Elaine Bowen (Monongalia County)

Dr. Phillip I. Osborne (Harrison County)

Joe A. Gumm (Randolph County)

Jules August Viquesney (Barbour County)

Mary Beth Adams (Randolph County)

Patricia R Gruber (Harrison County)

Terry Jones (Lewis County)

William McClellan Ritter (Mercer County)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, these individuals will be enshrined at the 2021 banquet. The banquet will be held next July (2020) at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill.