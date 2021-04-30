10 WV Stonerise nursing centers receive high marks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Stonerise, a West Virginia provider of transitional and skilled nursing care, announced this week that 10 of its care centers, in the state, received an overall rating of four or five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Nursing Home Compare program in the most recent ratings released April 2021.

“These ratings reflect the hard work our teams do every day on behalf of those they serve,” said Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack. “It validates our focus on providing quality care and ensuring patient and family satisfaction.”

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily. Centers receive a rating between 1 and 5 stars quarterly for their state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels.

The following Stonerise centers received a Five-Star Rating:

Stonerise Bridgeport

Stonerise Lindside

Stonerise Lewisburg

Stonerise Martinsburg

Stonerise Rainelle

The following Stonerise centers received a Four-Star Rating:

Stonerise Belmont

Stonerise Clarksburg

Stonerise Morgantown

Stonerise Princeton

Stonerise Wellsburg

The Stonerise Network’s overall star rating is also trending upward. Network-wide, Stonerise achieved an overall rating of 3.59 and continues to outperform competitors in Quality Measures, achieving a rating of 3.65, officials said.