11 north central WV road projects part of latest Division of Highways bid lettings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highway has let bids for 37 projects, across the state.
“West Virginia’s public highway system includes a multitude of signature bridges that are widely known for their uniqueness, historic value, or record-breaking spans,” said West Virginia Division of Highways State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown. “However, the majority of our state’s structures are much smaller bridges that are not quite as well-known, spanning less than 100 feet. The safety and serviceability of these smaller bridges are just as important to the communities and towns they serve throughout our state. Our citizens depend on these bridges to provide safe and efficient access to their daily destinations.
“The Roads to Prosperity program has enabled us to significantly increase our efforts in replacing many of these smaller structures, many which had previously been posted for reduced weight restrictions,” Brown said.
When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
Projects receiving bids in this letting are:
- Berea Hill slip repair (Ritchie County)
- I-68 Welcome Center sewage and plumbing (Preston County)
- I-79 sign renovation (Marion County)
- Gore Road piling wall (Harrison County)
- Interstate 79 rest area resurfacing (Harrison County)
- Gassaway-Flatwoods Road resurfacing (Braxton County)
- Fourth Street bridge replacement (Lewis County)
- Harding-Aggregates resurfacing (Randolph County)
- Jackson Street ADA ramps (Marion County)
- Parsons-Wolf Run resurfacing (Tucker County)
- Weston, Jane Lew ADA ramps (Lewis County)
- 35th and 36th Street ADA ramps, Staunton, Noyes, Cottage and side road intersections (Kanawha County)
- Pennsylvania Avenue ADA ramps (Hancock County)
- Temple Street resurfacing (Summers County)
- Interstate 70 paving (Ohio County)
- Mineral Wells traffic signals (Wood County)
- Waverly-Willow Island Road paving and drainage (Pleasants County)
- Sissonville Drive ADA ramps (Kanawha County)
- Right Fork Spring Creek Road paving and drainage (Roane County)
- West Virginia Police Sgt. Harold E. Dailey Bridge deck replacement (Kanawha County).
- District 8 guardrail replacement
- Old Strasburg Road paving (Hardy County)
- Raised pavement marker installation (Statewide)
- District 9 guardrail replacement
- Dallas Pike Interchange resurfacing (Ohio County)
- Sam Black-Rusty Bridge resurfacing (Greenbrier County)
- Beech Bottom sidewalk improvements (Brooke County)
- Jackson County Line-Rockport resurfacing and guardrails (Wood County)
- Wayne County Line-WV 152 resurfacing (Cabell County)
- US 119 centerline preservation (Boone County)
- Parkersburg-Dry Run resurfacing (Wood County)
- Charleston road surface improvement (Kanawha County)
- Guyan Creek Bridge replacement (Mason County, Roads to Prosperity project)
- Liverpool Road slip repair (Roane County, Roads to Prosperity project)
- Trout Run Bridge replacement (Pocahontas County)
- Davis Creek Bridge work (Kanawha County)
- Barnes Run Bridge replacement (Calhoun County, Roads to Prosperity project)