11 north central WV road projects part of latest Division of Highways bid lettings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highway has let bids for 37 projects, across the state.

“West Virginia’s public highway system includes a multitude of signature bridges that are widely known for their uniqueness, historic value, or record-breaking spans,” said West Virginia Division of Highways State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown. “However, the majority of our state’s structures are much smaller bridges that are not quite as well-known, spanning less than 100 feet. The safety and serviceability of these smaller bridges are just as important to the communities and towns they serve throughout our state. Our citizens depend on these bridges to provide safe and efficient access to their daily destinations.

“The Roads to Prosperity program has enabled us to significantly increase our efforts in replacing many of these smaller structures, many which had previously been posted for reduced weight restrictions,” Brown said.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

Projects receiving bids in this letting are: