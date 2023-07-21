WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — Various airports across West Virginia just got the funding needed to support a few new upgrades.

According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), four West Virginia airports will split up a total of $13,913,818 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), courtesy of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

Senator Manchin said, “West Virginia’s airports are our gateways to the rest of the world, and the funding announced today will boost local tourism and spur economic development throughout our great state.”

The funds were allocated as such: