MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.

Essential Utilities, Inc. announced that Hope Gas, formerly known as Dominion Energy, will buy the West Virginia natural gas utility assets, pending approval by the West Virginia Public Service Commission and other customary closing conditions.

“The sale of Peoples WV to Hope Gas will provide greater economies of scale in West Virginia and allow continued rate stability for our customers. We will work diligently with the Hope Gas management team to close the transaction and fully expect a seamless transition,” said Chris Franklin, Chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities.

Hope Gas currently provides gas services to 111,000 customers in 35 West Virginia counties. With the purchase of Peoples WV’s assets, it will expand its service in 15 of those counties. The release did not say whether this could affect rates for former Peoples WV customers.