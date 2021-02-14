13,000 without power in WV as another ice storm nears

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WOWK) – More than 13,000 households served by Appalachian Power in West Virginia were still without power Saturday Night – days after Thursday’s ice and snowstorms.

In Lavalette and Kenova some people were on their third day without power.

Humming generators could be heard on Wood Haven drive belonging to houses lucky enough to have them.

The area has been without power since Thursday.

The icy conditions downed nearby trees and made roads so icy, cable installers say they couldn’t get up to the top of Wood Haven drive where they were trying to reach a generator.

In town, some gas stations were completely powered off.

As utility crews worked to restore power, hardware stores like Harbor Freight Tools say they sold out of generators Friday night, but are still receiving dozens of phone calls for them.

Staff says there are currently no generators left within 100 miles at any Harbor Freight Tools outlet.

“I live out on the 75 and it really hasn’t bothered me that much, it’s been out since Thursday but I have a whole house of generators,” said one shopper who says he installed them years ago but has used them about three times already during complete power outages.

Others say the power went off on them and is now back on, but they don’t want to take any chances.

“I have my candles and my blankets, plenty of blankets,” said one woman.

“I’m trying to prepare for that now; I got gas and stocked up on kerosene,” said another man outside of Harbor Freight Tools.

Appalachian Power estimates power will be back on in that area Sunday.

But as another ice storm is expected to hit tomorrow – everyone is encouraged to stick up on the essentials.