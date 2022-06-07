CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $14,357,829 to rehabilitate airports and improve rail infrastructure in the Mountain State.

Funds are from the U.S. Department of Transportation and will support 10 projects in West Virginia, nine of which are at airports. The single project focuses on safety improvements along a railroad corridor from Grafton to Buckhannon.

The Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport, and Barbour County Airport Authority both received more than $70,000 for their projects:

$11,154,643 – West Virginia International Yeager Airport : Rehabilitate runway

– : Rehabilitate runway $1,617,824 – Appalachian and Ohio Railroad (A&O) from Grafton to Buckhannon : Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program

– : Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program $550,024 – Wood County Airport Authority : Acquire snow removal equipment

– : Acquire snow removal equipment $327,015 – Braxton County Airport Authority : Reconstruct taxiway, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement

– : Reconstruct taxiway, seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement $187,402 – Mercer County Airport Authority : Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

– : Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints $180,832 – Raleigh County Airport Authority : Seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints

– : Seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints $153,016 – Grant County : Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints

– : Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints $82,777 – Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport Authority : Improve airport drainage/erosion control

– : Improve airport drainage/erosion control $71,995 – City of Philippi/Barbour County Airport Authority : Construct terminal building

– : Construct terminal building $32,301 – Logan County: Rehabilitate taxi lane

“Making smart infrastructure investments, whether it be our airports or our railroads, is an important way to help expand economic development opportunities and attract private investments,” Senator Capito said. “Reliable infrastructure can lead to the creation of good-paying jobs and strong communities. This funding is great news for our airports and the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad (A&O) between Grafton to Buckhannon, and as Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I will continue my work to improve the transportation infrastructure of West Virginia.”