ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, Chief Marc Gilbert told WBOY’s sister station in Charleston, 13 News.

St. Albans Chief Gilbert said this happened in the area of Oak Street just after midnight.

He said the teen was sitting on the tracks and did not get far enough away from the train when it came by. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Gilbert said.

Later in the day on Wednesday, a family member has identified the teen who was killed as Colton Priddy.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here.