17 in quarantine after positive COVID-19 case at Village of Barboursville Elementary

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 17 people from Village of Barboursville Elementary are asked to quarantined after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabell County School officials say the individual who tested positive for the virus was last in the elementary school on Friday, Oct. 23.

At this time, contract tracing has been conducted by the school and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. This resulted in 16 additional people asked to quarantined.

CCS officials also say the Village of Barboursville Elementary School will remain open on the blended learning schedule.