CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Milton, West Virginia-based Blenko Glass Co. announced this week that two of its colors will no longer be available in a move to “freshen up” the color options.

According to a news release from Monday, the colors Charcoal and Citrine have been discontinued, but “Spring Crocus,” a muted shade of purple, has been added to its color options. Until now, the color has never before been produced in tableware, according to Blenko.

Charcoal and Citrine colors that were discontinued by Blenko Jan. 2023 (Courtesy: Blenko Glass Co.)

“Though the species of crocus flower native to the region is pale yellow in color, there is no surer sign of Spring’s arrival in the hills and hollers than purple splashes of crocus flowers along the forest’s edge, reminders of the Irish roots of many who live here today,” said the release. It also said that for the company, the crocus represents the culture, beauty and history of West Virginia.

Spring Crocus is now one of 10 colors available for Blenko’s 384 Water Bottles and is also available in a number of other Blenko products on its website.