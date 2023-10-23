CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An investment from the Economic Development Administration will go toward the development of West Virginia’s technology sector and “create future economic opportunities for West Virginians,” according to a Monday release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Two Tech Hub Strategic Development Grants were awarded to West Virginia as part of the CHIPS and Science Act’s Tech Hubs Program, the West Virginia Advanced Energy and Industrial Technology Manufacturing Hub and the West Virginia Digital Identity Tech Hub.

Tech Hubs, or Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs, are diverse groups of “public, private, and academic partners focused on manufacturing, commercializing and deploying cutting-edge and critical technologies,” according to a separate release from the office of Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia ingenuity and grit built our great nation, and these Tech Hub Strategic Development Grants will encourage a new chapter of innovation and entrepreneurship in our state,” Senator Manchin said. “The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will help make the United States a global leader in the semiconductor industry again and will enable West Virginia to compete in the industry. Although I am disappointed that West Virginia was not designated as a regional Tech Hub this time, I am confident that with these investments West Virginia will continue to grow and develop our technology bonafides to secure such designation in the near future.”

