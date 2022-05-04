BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) – Two minors are recovering after receiving injuries in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday in Bluefield.

According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, officers responded to a call on Frederick Street around 5:45 p.m. on May 3.

Adams said the situation began with an argument. A short while later, a group of suspects drove by and opened fire. He said at least four guns were used during the crime.

Detective Adams detailed more of what happened.

A seven-year-old boy was hit in the cheek with bullet fragments and a 16-year-old boy was hit in the left shoulder.

“They drove through the area and then turned around and came back to the area and opened fire from the vehicle on the crowd of juveniles and parents,” Adams said.

Police arrested suspect Deliezha Gravely. He was arraigned on Wednesday in Mercer County Magistrate Court on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Attempted Murder, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Malicious Assault, and Wanton Endangerment. Gravley is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Adams said the two minors who were injured are recovering. Police are continuing their search for the other suspects.