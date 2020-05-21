2 West Virginia students, including Fairmont student named U.S. Presidential Scholars

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two West Virginia students have been named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. Of the 161 students, two were from West Virginia.

These students were William Ryan Tobin, from Fairmont Senior High School in Fairmont, and Kayli Madison Mann, from Pikeview High School in Princeton.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

The release from the Department of Education stated that the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.