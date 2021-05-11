2021 WV Congressional Youth Art Competition winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nine young artists have been selected as winners in the annual Congressional Art Competition, which will be on display in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston through June 7.

The exhibition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), in partnership with the West Virginia Congressional Delegation.

On Monday, May 3, WVDACH Curator Randall Reid-Smith and Charles Morris, director of museums, welcomed guests, and introduced Susie Azevedo and Madison Neeley, representing Congressman Alex Mooney, and Darian Gist, representing Congresswoman Carol Miller.

The three first-place awards were presented to:

Bryce Johnson, Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County, District 1

Emma Carpenter, George Washington High School, Kanawha County, District 2

Gracie Hines, Webster County High School, Webster County, District 3

The first-place winners received a $100 gift certificate from BLICK Art Materials, and their work will represent West Virginia in a year-long Congressional Art Competition exhibition at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

There were six second and third-place winners, which received a $50 gift certificate from BLICK Art Materials.

The second-place winners include:

Karissa Quillen, Parkersburg High School, Wood County, District 1

Kyrstin Makayla Showalter, Nitro High School, Kanawha County, District 2

Emily Carothers, Meadow Bridge High School, Fayette County, District 3

The third-place winners include:

Jadeah Lownsburg, Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County, District 1

Heidi Mundy, George Washington High School, Kanawha County, District 2

Riley Roberts, Meadow Bridge High School, Fayette County, District 3

The Congressional Art Exhibition consists of 112 pieces by 88 students, grades 7-12, from 12 West Virginia counties.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual-art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by members of the United States Congress.

2020 Congressional Youth Art Competition Exhibit (listed by district and county)

HANCOCK COUNTY – Oak Glenn High School

Art Teacher: Elissa Greathouse

Ally Severs (Grade 11) – Machine Gun Kelly – Graphite pencil

(Grade 11) – Machine Gun Kelly – Graphite pencil Makayla Zoellers (Grade 11) – Conan Gray – Graphite pencil and Gellert Grindelwald – Graphite pencil

(Grade 11) – Conan Gray – Graphite pencil and Gellert Grindelwald – Graphite pencil Kaylee Thrasher (Grade 10) – Harry Styles – Graphite pencil and Post Malone – Graphite pencil

HARRISON COUNTY – Bridgeport High School

Art Teacher: Courtney Rankin

Morgan Sprouse (Grade 10) – Angel and Devil – Acrylic

(Grade 10) – Angel and Devil – Acrylic Kailey Wilfong (Grade 11) – Reflection – Charcoal

(Grade 11) – Reflection – Charcoal Tighe Coleman (Grade 10) – Perspectives – Mixed Media

(Grade 10) – Perspectives – Mixed Media Chloe Phillips (Grade 12) – Escargot, Colorburst – Oil pastel

HARRISON COUNTY – Liberty High School

Art Teacher: Brianna Saddler

Hallie McLean (Grade 12) – Shujaa – Digital Art

(Grade 12) – Shujaa – Digital Art Katerina Boyer (Grade 12) – Blue Whispers – Digital Art

HARRISON COUNTY – Robert C. Byrd High School

Art Teacher: Katy Crim

Jane Hayes (Grade 12) – Paperback Jane – Cut paper collage

(Grade 12) – Paperback Jane – Cut paper collage Jadeah Lownsberg (Grade 10) – Spirit of Autumn – Ink

(Grade 10) – Spirit of Autumn – Ink Izzy Simmons (Grade 11) – Turn Me Right Around – Photography

(Grade 11) – Turn Me Right Around – Photography Bryce Johnson (Grade 11) – Something on my Mind – Torn paper collage

(Grade 11) – Something on my Mind – Torn paper collage Isabelle McKinsey (Grade 12) – Protect – Cut paper

(Grade 12) – Protect – Cut paper Katie Brackman (Grade 12) – Takes Care of Me (diptych) – Mixed Media

(Grade 12) – Takes Care of Me (diptych) – Mixed Media Max Brager (Grade 12) – Blue Eyes – Cut paper

WOOD COUNTY – Parkersburg Catholic High School

Art Teacher: Craig Casto

Josie Augenstein (Grade 8) -Self Portrait – Mixed Media

WOOD COUNTY – Parkersburg High School

Art Teacher: Miranda Wilson

Karissa Quillen (Grade 12) – Best Friend – Charcoal pencil and Mau Mau – Charcoal pencil

DISTRICT 2

JACKSON COUNTY – Ravenswood High School

Art Teacher: Hailey Miller

Alexandra Harvey (Grade 12) – The Red Light Reflects – Chalk Pastel and Last Rose – Acrylic

(Grade 12) – The Red Light Reflects – Chalk Pastel and Last Rose – Acrylic Kaylee Norman (Grade 11) – Orion – Acrylic Paint

(Grade 11) – Orion – Acrylic Paint Emalee Liptrap (Grade 12) – All Cats go to Heaven – Colored Pencil and chalk pastel and A Sisters Bond – Graphite pencil

(Grade 12) – All Cats go to Heaven – Colored Pencil and chalk pastel and A Sisters Bond – Graphite pencil Tannar Ebos (Grade 10) – Oil Slick – Digital Art and COVID Learning – Photography

(Grade 10) – Oil Slick – Digital Art and COVID Learning – Photography Devin Hughes (Grade 10) – False Lines – Digital Art

(Grade 10) – False Lines – Digital Art Annabel Greathouse (Grade 11) – Meow – Chalk Pastel

(Grade 11) – Meow – Chalk Pastel Annie Hunt (Grade 12) – Indianapolis – Acrylic and Drew – Acrylic and pen

(Grade 12) – Indianapolis – Acrylic and Drew – Acrylic and pen Dylan Winter (Grade 11) – A Special Visitor – Digital Art and Self Portrait 2020 – Digital Art

KANAWHA COUNTY – Charleston Catholic High School

Art Teacher: Avrah Leven

Emma N. Tolliver Duffer (Grade 10) – Persephone’s Pomegranate – Acrylic on canvas

KANAWHA COUNTY – George Washington High School

Art Teacher: Christy Pennington

Heidi Mundy (Grade 10) – Tropical Fish – Colored Pencil and Skull – Pencil

(Grade 10) – Tropical Fish – Colored Pencil and Skull – Pencil Samara Chamberlain (Grade 11) – Where the Doctors Are – Digital Art

(Grade 11) – Where the Doctors Are – Digital Art Lauren Arnett (Grade 11) – Map Gazing – Watercolor and oil pastel and Dome and Blue – Watercolor and pen and ink

(Grade 11) – Map Gazing – Watercolor and oil pastel and Dome and Blue – Watercolor and pen and ink Caroline Castle (Grade 11) – Timeless Together – Colored pencil and oil pastel and Weight of Beauty – Watercolor and ink

(Grade 11) – Timeless Together – Colored pencil and oil pastel and Weight of Beauty – Watercolor and ink Jacey Crisp (Grade 10) – A Mouse in a Meadow – Watercolor

(Grade 10) – A Mouse in a Meadow – Watercolor Iva Reed (Grade 10) – Losing Time – Colored pencil and watercolor and The Innocence Killer – Watercolor and pen and ink

(Grade 10) – Losing Time – Colored pencil and watercolor and The Innocence Killer – Watercolor and pen and ink Karlie King (Grade 10) – Barry the Rat – Graphite and The Serenity of Silence – Graphite

(Grade 10) – Barry the Rat – Graphite and The Serenity of Silence – Graphite Emma Carpenter (Grade 11) – Leading West Virginia Forward – Graphite

(Grade 11) – Leading West Virginia Forward – Graphite Audrey Shamblen (Grade 10) – Musicality – Pen and pencil and Breath – Oil pastel

(Grade 10) – Musicality – Pen and pencil and Breath – Oil pastel Ava C. Dean (Grade 10) – Amidst the Flowers – Mixed Media

(Grade 10) – Amidst the Flowers – Mixed Media Aillea Elkins (Grade 11) – Birds of a Feather – Graphite and Stick Together – Graphite

(Grade 11) – Birds of a Feather – Graphite and Stick Together – Graphite Emma Lauren Walker (Grade 11) – The Bowl from Chinatown – Colored pencil and Otter Nap on a Lazy Sunday – Graphite

(Grade 11) – The Bowl from Chinatown – Colored pencil and Otter Nap on a Lazy Sunday – Graphite Akasha Brown (Grade 12) – Sweet Lolita – Colored pencil and charcoal and Girl Braiding Hair – Colored pencil and marker

(Grade 12) – Sweet Lolita – Colored pencil and charcoal and Girl Braiding Hair – Colored pencil and marker Rohen Jones (Grade 10) – Recognize – Ink and acrylic and Vendor – Gold leaf and ink

KANAWHA COUNTY – Nitro High School

Art Teacher: Danielle Hunt

Delaney Corlis (Grade 11) – The Killer Doesn’t Understand – Acrylic and ink and Heart Shaped Box – Acrylic

(Grade 11) – The Killer Doesn’t Understand – Acrylic and ink and Heart Shaped Box – Acrylic Kyrstin Makayla Showalter (Grade 11) – Blinding Lights – Ink and Adventure – Paper and acrylic paint

(Grade 11) – Blinding Lights – Ink and Adventure – Paper and acrylic paint Delaney Coyner (Grade 9) – Watermelon – Oil pastel

(Grade 9) – Watermelon – Oil pastel Keandre Williams (Grade 11) – Untitled – Geli-print plate with mixed media

(Grade 11) – Untitled – Geli-print plate with mixed media Taylor Maddox (Grade 10) – Untitled – Geli-print with Linoleum Block

(Grade 10) – Untitled – Geli-print with Linoleum Block Adrianna Hager (Grade 11) – Motel – Acrylic

(Grade 11) – Motel – Acrylic Addisyn N. Miller (Grade 9) – The Guidelines – Mechanical pencil and Faber-Castell Artist pens

(Grade 9) – The Guidelines – Mechanical pencil and Faber-Castell Artist pens Jaelyn Perry (Grade 11) – Untitled #3 – Geli-plate with collagraph and Rainbow Portrait – Oil pastel

(Grade 11) – Untitled #3 – Geli-plate with collagraph and Rainbow Portrait – Oil pastel Audrey Moles (Grade 10) – Morph – Book pages and watercolor

(Grade 10) – Morph – Book pages and watercolor Calabria Simmons (Grade 12) – Armageddon – Watercolor and Stratified Layers – Mixed Media

KANAWHA COUNTY – South Charleston High School

Art Teacher: Donna Wood

Alexis Hicks (Grade 12) – Family – Graphite

UPSHUR COUNTY – Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Art Teacher: Patricia Wagner

Grace N. Ramsey (Grade 9) – On Tranquil Waters – Acrylic

DISTRICT 3

CABELL COUNTY – Huntington High School

Art Teacher: Diana Frazier

Benjamin Grimes (Grade 9) – Water Bristle – Photography

(Grade 9) – Water Bristle – Photography Micah Moore (Grade 9) – Weathering the Storm – Photography

(Grade 9) – Weathering the Storm – Photography Kyleigh Hoey (Grade 11) – Growth – Acrylic

(Grade 11) – Growth – Acrylic Alexandria Lindberg (Grade 12) – Chinese New Year – Pastel painting

(Grade 12) – Chinese New Year – Pastel painting Jolie Tessier (Grade 11) – Puddle of Memories – Photography

(Grade 11) – Puddle of Memories – Photography Carter Williams (Grade 12) – Breaking Free – Photography

(Grade 12) – Breaking Free – Photography Jaylynn Morales (Grade 9) – Snow Thistle – Photography

(Grade 9) – Snow Thistle – Photography Kally Hall (Grade 12) – Deepest of Sleeps – Mixed Media

Art Teacher: Anthony Loveday

Elsa Meade (Grade 10) – Wilbursoot – Graphite

(Grade 10) – Wilbursoot – Graphite Nicole LeGrow (Grade 12) – Title 54 – Acrylic

(Grade 12) – Title 54 – Acrylic Kennedy Shoults (Grade 12) – When Thou Art Inclined to Sleep – Acrylic

FAYETTE COUNTY – Meadow Bridge High School

Art Teacher: Tonya Mills

Rhiannon Turner (Grade 8) – Spring Flower – Torn paper collage

(Grade 8) – Spring Flower – Torn paper collage Jaden Butcher (Grade 8) – Tooty McFruity – Torn paper collage

(Grade 8) – Tooty McFruity – Torn paper collage Emma Hatcher (Grade 8) – Ocean Waters – Torn paper collage

(Grade 8) – Ocean Waters – Torn paper collage Sandra S. Ballenger (Grade 8) – Portrait of Hugh Dancy – Graphite pencil and charcoal

(Grade 8) – Portrait of Hugh Dancy – Graphite pencil and charcoal Maggie Gunter (Grade 8) – Kissy Lips – Torn paper collage

(Grade 8) – Kissy Lips – Torn paper collage Julie Gunter (Grade 11) – Lavender – Acrylic

(Grade 11) – Lavender – Acrylic Charity Reichard (Grade 9) – Winter Dream – Acrylic

(Grade 9) – Winter Dream – Acrylic Nathan McClung (Grade 9) – Here Comes the Sun – Acrylic on canvas

(Grade 9) – Here Comes the Sun – Acrylic on canvas Emily Carothers (Grade 8) – The Environment – Torn paper collage

(Grade 8) – The Environment – Torn paper collage Riley Roberts (Grade 8) – The Life Machine – Torn paper collage

MASON COUNTY – Wahama High School

Art Teacher: Susan Parrish

Peyton Ingels (Grade 11) – Locked In – Mixed Media

NICHOLAS COUNTY – Nicholas County High School

Art Teacher: Pam Cox

Karma Wilson (Grade 12) – Russia – Scratch board

(Grade 12) – Russia – Scratch board Jordan Morris (Grade 12) – Dragon’s Eye – Wood burn

(Grade 12) – Dragon’s Eye – Wood burn Skylar Robinson (Grade 12) – All the Way Anime – Acrylic

(Grade 12) – All the Way Anime – Acrylic Olivia Short (Grade 11) – Roots of Addiction – Acrylic

RALEIGH COUNTY – Woodrow Wilson High School

Art Teacher: Mike Williamson

Adriana Law (Grade 11) – Natural – Charcoal and graphite and Broken – Charcoal and graphite

WEBSTER COUNTY – Webster County High School

Art Teacher: Pam Hall