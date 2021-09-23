2022 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar available

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the 2022 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase.

As of Thursday, that calendar is available online, at retail outlets and WVDNR offices throughout the state and by mail.



This calendar features full-color paintings from local artists of state animals or fish species along with brief descriptions of the art subjects, interesting daily facts about fishing and tips for enjoying the outdoors. The back of the calendar features articles about WVDNR projects. The calendars are listed at $15 on the state parks website.

Calendar sales have helped fund WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section programs for 32 years. The calendar has won either gold, silver or bronze national calendar awards in the categories of “Most Informative,” “Most Educational” or “Best Subject” for more than ten years.



To order online, go to wvstateparks.com and click “Merchandise” at the top of the page.

To order by mail, complete and print the online order form and mail it to the address provided on the form.



A list of retail outlets that sell the calendar can also be found online, here.

