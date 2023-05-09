CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The schedule for the 19th annual FestivALL was announced Tuesday.

The 2023 FestivALL starts on June 9 and ends on June 18.

Pre-FestivALL

May 6-28: FestivALL Summer Art Fair at the Capitol Market

Time: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.

June 8: Pride Night at GoMart Ballpark

Time: 6:35 p.m.

Location: GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St.

Tickets: $7 to $11

Ongoing Events

June 1-18: “Show Your Pride” Window Display Contest

June 1-21: Downtown Open

Location: Downtown Charleston

June 9-18: Art-for-ALL Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition

Time: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Ticketing Lobby, Clay Center, 1 Clay Square

June 9-18: Porch Parade

June 9-18: ArtBus Voting

Location: Vote online by clicking here.

June 9-18: FestivALL Street Performers and Artists and Public Art

June 11-17: Dizzy Doc Balloon Sculpture

Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square

June 9-11, 16-18: Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors”

Time: June 9, 10, 16, 17, 7:30 p.m.; June 11 and 18, 2 p.m.

Location: Charleston Light Opera Guild Theater, 411 Tennessee Avenue

Tickets: $20

Friday, June 9

Live on the Levee

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Argentine Tango Performance & Class

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Vino’s Bar & Grill, 812 Kanawha Blvd. E. (upstairs area)

Organ Recital with Dr. Kristina Rizzotto

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way

Saturday, June 10

CAMC Foundation’s “Run for Your Life” 5-Mile Race & 2.5-Mile Race

Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Starts at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Tickets: $25 before June 9, $30 after

Art Parade

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Starts at 400 block of Capitol St., ends at Capitol Market

Capitol Market AfterpARTy!

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.

FamilyCare Kids Summer Bash

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: FamilyCare, 116 Hills Plaza

Dance FestivALL Masterclass

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 9

Tickets: $20

Sound Checks: Shelem’s Album Preview Show

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square

Tickets: $20

WVIFF presents A Film Under the Stars during FestivALL

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Base Camp Printing, 1314 Hansford St.

Tickets: $7

Sunday, June 11

Sunday Morning Yoga

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Haddad Riverfront Park

Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk with Music, Art & Dance

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sunrise Carriage Trail

Note: For parking, FestivALL recommends parking downtown and walking across the South Side Bridge, or park at the top of the Trail at 746 Myrtle Rd. and walk down

Second Sunday in the Studio

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center

Tickets: Part of the admission

Authors Roundtable

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St.

FestivBALL at the GoMart Ballpark

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Location: GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St.

Tickets: $7; free for children under 13

Dance FestivALL

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 9

Tickets: $20 for adults; $10 for children and students

An Evening with Hannah Jane

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Clay Center Walker Theater

Tickets: $20

Monday, June 12

Kiwanis Corporate Regatta

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.

Kids Yoga

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.

Dawg Days of Summers

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Spring Hill Cemetery & Arboretum

Charleston Civic Chorus FestivALL Concert

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St.

Tuesday, June 13

Community Drum Circle

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: City Center at Slack Plaza

Shakespearaoke

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Short Story Brewing, 186 Summers St.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square

Tickets: $40

Wednesday, June 14

Public Art Mural Bike Tour

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St.

Open Mic Night

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Folklore Music Exchange, 1025 Quarrier St.

Three Things – My First, My Favorite, My Future

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.

Tickets: $10

An Evening with Emmet Cahill

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.

Tickets: $25

Thursday, June 15

Out of the Box

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Let’s Get Cooking with Chef Paul

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.

Rolls on the River

Downtown ArtWalk

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Charleston

Color Your World with Matisse

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.

The Possible Dream: Collection highlights celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Clay Center

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square

Tickets: Free during exhibition opening at Art After Dark; afterward, included with museum admission

Art After Dark

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square

Mayor’s Concert

4Chill Time: 7 p.m.

Juice Newsom & The Groove Time: 8 p.m.

Erin & The Wildfire Time: 9 p.m.

Location: City Center at Slack Plaza

Friday, June 16

Out of the Box

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Live on the Levee

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Saturday, June 17

Rainbow Run

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.

Registration: Click here

Capitol Street Art Fair presented by Smoky Mountain Distributors

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 200 block of Capitol St.

Children’s Art Fair presented by Children’s Dentistry

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 100 block of Capitol St.

Out of the Box

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Poems While You Wait

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Taylor Books Annex Gallery, 226 Capitol St.

SLC Super Saturday: Make Art Together

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.

Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Parade kick-off at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; festival to take place at City Center at Slack Plaza

The Wine & Jazz Music Festival

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: University of Charleston, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE

Tickets: $45

Kites Over Kanawha City

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Field behind the WV Housing Development Fund off 57th St.

Ice Cream & the Arts

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 600 block of Tennessee Ave.

Juneteenth Celebration

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: WV State Capitol (Kanawha Blvd. side)

Charleston Chamber Music Society Concert

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.

Tickets: Season passes or $20 at the door

Sunday, June 18

Capitol Street Art Fair presented by Smoky Mountain Distributors

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 200 block of Capitol St.

Children’s Art Fair presented by Children’s Dentistry

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 100 block of Capitol St.

Art-for-ALL Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition Awards Ceremony

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Clay Center Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden, 1 Clay Square

WV Day Celebration Concert

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Kanawha State Forest, under the trees by the Nature Center – Shrewsbury Hollow

Jonathan Burns

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square

Tickets: $15 adult tickets; $10 children or student tickets

Mountain Stage featuring Donna the Buffalo, Alisa Amador, David Childers & The Serpents, and more