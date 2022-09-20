CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two dozen attorneys general from across the country are raising concerns about the legality of Visa, Mastercard and American Express’ new merchant category code for gun shops and what it means for gun owners’ privacy.

The three major credit card companies created the new category code earlier this month following a petition by New York-based Amalgamated Bank. Purchases from gun shops used to be considered “general merchandise.” Proponents of the change have said that it will help financial institutions flag “suspicious activity.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is part of the coalition of attorneys general raising concerns that the code will create “the obvious risk that law-abiding consumers’ information will be leaked, discovered, hacked or otherwise obtained and misused by those who oppose Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

The letter was sent on Tuesday, Sept. 20 by the attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming in addition to Morrisey.

In the letter, the attorneys general advised Visa, Mastercard and American Express to keep in mind “that we will marshal the full scope of our legal authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights.”

Last week, Morrisey sent his own letter to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard and American Express asking for more answers about their plans to track gun store purchases, report “suspicious activity” to law enforcement and alert customers when their data has been shared.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has also come out against the tracking of gun and ammo purchases by credit card companies, raising concerns that the change could potentially violate laws that prohibit the federal government from establishing a national gun registry.