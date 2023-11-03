CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A variety of rural West Virginia projects are receiving funding, according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program is giving $9,608,749 to 27 West Virginia projects, which include improvements to energy, education, infrastructure and more.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs. I’m pleased USDA is investing more than $9.6 million in these 27 critical projects across West Virginia, which will upgrade energy systems and water infrastructure in our communities, as well as construct roof repairs at the Southern Appalachian Labor School and bolster STEM education for Ohio County students,” Senator Manchin said.

The funding has been allocated as such:

$4,953,000 – City of Williamson This funding will be used to construct various upgrades to the city’s water treatment, storage and distribution systems.

$854,842 – West Virginia Northern Community College, Wheeling This funding will be used to equip six sites in Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia with interactive video conferencing systems. Instructors will deliver STEM educational coursework and job ready skills to benefit 362 students.

$580,000 – Warm Springs Public Service District This funding will make various upgrades to the District's wastewater system, including the replacement of outdated collection lines, a new generator, upgrades to the aeration tank and construction of a storage facility to house equipment.

$500,000 – Tygart Hotel Management, Elkins This funding will be used to purchase and install energy efficient LED lighting and an updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which will save enough energy to power 14 homes.

$418,000 – Town of Junior This funding will construct upgrades to the town's water distribution system, including replacing valves and fire hydrants.

$391,810 – Davis Hill Development, Old Fields This funding will be used to purchase and install a 657 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $86,093 per year.

$201,658 – River Riders, Harpers Ferry This funding will be used to purchase and install an 84 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $3,587 per year.

$200,000 – Solar Energy Solutions, Gassaway This funding will be used to purchase and install a 300 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $42,210 per year.

$200,000 – Solar Energy Solutions, Davisville This funding will be used to install a roof-mounted 198 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic solar array, which will generate enough electricity to power 23 homes.

$200,000 – Solar Energy Solutions, Williamstown This funding will be used to purchase and install a 250 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $53,062 per year.

$199,200 – Formula Motor Car, Chapmanville This funding will be used to purchase and install a 211 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $17,275 per year.

$185,920 – Three Springs Crossing, Weirton This funding will be used to purchase and install a 288 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $42,250 per year.

$152,931 – 126 Building LLC, Ranson This funding will be used to purchase and install an 87 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will generate enough electricity to power seven homes.

$122,050 – Hill International Property This funding will be used to purchase and install a 112 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $15,972 per year.

$100,151 – Ariahnna Golf Cross Hotel, Cross Lanes This funding will be used to purchase and install an 111 kilowatt (kW) solar array, which will save $6,502 per year.

$67,000 – Tyler County Public Service District This funding will construct various upgrades to the county's water distribution system, including replacing valves and booster stations.

– Tyler County Public Service District