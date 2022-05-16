BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle.

According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning.

Courtesy WV DNR Police

Courtesy WV DNR Police

The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which is against the law in West Virginia.

One suspect, a Texas resident, is also being charged for hunting without a license.

Prosecutions are pending in the Brooke County Magistrate Court. West Virginia turkey season continues until May 22, 2022.