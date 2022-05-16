BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle.

According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning.

  • Courtesy WV DNR Police
The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which is against the law in West Virginia.

One suspect, a Texas resident, is also being charged for hunting without a license.

Prosecutions are pending in the Brooke County Magistrate Court. West Virginia turkey season continues until May 22, 2022.