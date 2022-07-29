UPDATE: Friday, July 29, 1:16 p.m.

The three people killed in an active shooter situation in Summersville have been identified.

Summersville Police said that the shooter killed by officers has been identified as Patrick Wayne Cater, and he was armed with a semiautomatic pistol.

The two victims of the shooting were identified as Khuyen Van Lee and Phi Anh Le. They were found dead at the scene.

UPDATE: Friday, July 29, 11:18 a.m.

Three people are dead after an active shooter situation in Summersville on Thursday night.

Summersville Police Department said that officers responded to an active shooter at Joe’s Nails, a nail salon and spa in Summersville, at 6:38 p.m. According to police, the shooter killed two people, and police officers engaged and shot the suspect.

The shooter was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

West Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation.

ORIGINAL: Thursday, July 28, 8:04 p.m.

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Merchants Walk parking area is closed to the public, according to the Summersville Fire Department. They say only first responders are allowed in the parking lot.

There is no context given for why the parking area is closed to the public.

This is a developing story.