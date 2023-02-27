LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fair announced on Monday that it is adding three more music concerts to its 2023 lineup:

Zack Williams , a Christian rock artist, will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

, a Christian rock artist, will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Country singer Riley Green will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. Whiskey Myers, a rock and country band, will perform on Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale later this week on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. on the West Virginia State Fair website. You can also call 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 98th West Virginia State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 19, 2023.