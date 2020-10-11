37 people in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test at Hurricane High School

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Another 37 individuals related to Hurricane High School have been asked to quarantine after one person who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Oct. 9, 57 individuals were asked to quarantine due to positive two COVID-19 cases at HHS. The high school has three confirmed cases of COVID-19. Hurricane Middle has also asked 69 people to quarantine that same day.

According to a HHS official, the Putnam County Health Department is working with the school and if investigating each positive case and are following guidelines set by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories