CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Principals, counselors and staff from 38 high schools across West Virginia were recognized Tuesday at the West Virginia Culture Center for efforts to inform students of higher education opportunities after graduating.

Presented annually by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, a record-breaking number of schools received the “Champion of College Access and Success” recognition award for schools that go above and beyond to help students and their families plan for education or training after high school.

“It was great to hear how these counselors, administrators, teachers and staff at our 38 Champion schools work hard to foster a future-focused culture within the school community,” Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, said.

Tucker said staff at West Virginian high schools work diligently to help students reach higher, however, the schools recognized this year have exceeded expectations in helping their students understand the importance of post-secondary education and the opportunities that come with a degree or training beyond a high school diploma.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, together with the community and Technical College System of West Virginia (CTCS), provided financial aid and college application information, training and support to high schools, and event-planning assistance.

Especially with the statewide college-going rate dropping to 45.9 percent for last year’s graduating class, Tucker engaged attendees in a discussion about their students’ unique challenges around pursuing higher education and how their schools are working to overcome them.

“It is so important that we share ideas and work together to help students pursue their academic goals and ensure our state’s workforce remains competitive,” Tucker said. “I want to thank these schools for going the extra mile to help students and their families discover the many post-secondary education and career pathways available for students in West Virginia.”

For high schools to be considered a Champion of College Access and Success, they must participate in three planning milestone events during the school year:

College Application and Exploration Week Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Campaign College Decision Day Event

Each of these milestones has specific components to help students in West Virginia continue their education after high school.

The schools receiving the Champion recognition this year are:

Braxton County High School

Bridgeport High School

Buffalo High School

Cameron High School

Cross Lanes Christian School

Doddridge County High School

George Washington High School

Greenbrier East High School

Herbert Hoover High School

Hundred High School

Hurricane High School

Jefferson High School

Liberty High School (Raleigh)

Logan Senior High School

Man Senior High School

Martinsburg High School

Mingo Central Comprehensive High School

Mount View High School

Musselman High School Nicholas County High School

Paw Paw High School

Pendleton County Middle/High School

Poca High School

Princeton High School

Ravenswood High School

Richwood High School

River View High School

Roane County High School

Scott High School

Shady Spring High School

Sherman High School

St. Marys High School

Tolsia High School

Tucker County High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Wahama High School

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind

Winfield High School

As a collaborative effort among the Commission and CTCS, the West Virginia Department of Education, WorkForce West Virginia, and the private sector, the statewide campaign “West Virginia’s Climb” supports Gov. Jim Justice’s goal to have 60 percent of the state’s workforce prepared with a formal credential beyond high school by 2030.