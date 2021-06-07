4 north central WV projects to benefit for Community Development Block Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced $13.7 million in Community Development Block Grants for 19 projects in 15 counties, Monday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the funds to West Virginia, annually, to be dedicated for various water/sewer line and broadband improvement projects.

In north central West Virginia, grants were awarded to:

$225,000 to the Town of Gassaway, in Braxton County, to demolish a building in the downtown area

$2 million to the Lewis County Commission for a water project

$131,362 to the Taylor County Commission to help improve broadband capabilities in the southwestern part of the county

$965,000 to the City of Parsons, in Tucker County, for a water project that will help residents in Hambleton, Hendricks and Parsons

Gov. Justice made the announcements during a live, online ceremony.

The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.